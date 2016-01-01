Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Kotzen works at Kotzen Center for Womens Health Inc. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

