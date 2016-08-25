Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koziol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Koziol works at
Dr. Koziol's Office Locations
-
1
Koziol - Thoms Eye Associates Sc1211 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koziol?
I live in Florida now, so not as likely to recommend the practice, but wanted to share that I had surgery to both eyes 20 years ago and I still get compliments from every eye professional I see on the incredible work that had been done - all are impressed with the surgical precision evidenced in my eyes. Although I do use drug store magnifiers for reading, I'm still able to enjoy almost perfect distance vision. It still amazes me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1891713947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koziol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koziol accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koziol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koziol works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.