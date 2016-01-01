See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lexington, MA
Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kreher works at BodyLogicMD of Boston in Lexington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kreher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BodyLogicMD of Boston
    1666 Massachusetts Ave Ste F-2, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 892-4315
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558346510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics|In University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kreher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreher works at BodyLogicMD of Boston in Lexington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kreher’s profile.

    Dr. Kreher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

