Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO

Psychiatry
4.9 (32)
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Krotenberg works at Jeffrey A Krotenberg DO in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Krotenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary Psychiatry and Counseling LLC
    305 Waymont Ct Ste 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 322-2330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Krotenberg for almost ten years. I suffer from OCD, depression and anxiety and he has helped me to manage these issues. He is compassionate, caring and listens to everything I have to say during appointments. He is clearly extremely knowledgeable in psychiatry. Wonderful Doctor!
    Robyn C — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801818703
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hosp/Wash U Sch Med
    • Doctors Genl Hosp
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Miami
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krotenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krotenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krotenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krotenberg works at Jeffrey A Krotenberg DO in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krotenberg’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Krotenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krotenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krotenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krotenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

