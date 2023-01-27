See All Allergists & Immunologists in Elmhurst, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Kulik works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Hives and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    172 E Schiller St Fl 3, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Animal Allergies
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Allergy
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Listens attentively and very respectful when discussing issues and concerns. Very friendly and welcoming; puts you at ease. I have a lot of trust and confidence in Dr. Kulik. Highly recommend.
    KG — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134219942
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulik works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kulik’s profile.

    Dr. Kulik has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

