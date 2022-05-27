Dr. Jeffrey Kurilec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurilec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kurilec, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kurilec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Kurilec's Office Locations
Kurilec Eye Care, LLC115 Technology Dr Unit C201, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 880-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is very thorough and caring. I have been seeing him since 2013 and would not change. Over the years I have had experience with many ophthalmologists and find him to be at the top of the list.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurilec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurilec accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurilec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurilec speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurilec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurilec.
