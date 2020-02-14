Dr. Lagrasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Lagrasso works at
Dr. Lagrasso's Office Locations
Palm Vascular Center of Broward LLC3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 981-3223
Medical Centers Group of South Florida Inc7360 Coral Way Ste 30, Miami, FL 33155 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really want to share my experience with all those women and men, that still have a doubt about getting a Plastic surgery done. I just had My surgery done not long ago, and by far I can say that Dr Jeffrey Lagrasso and the whole team at my cosmetic surgery are amazing. He is very knowledgeable about everything he does, plus any questions that you might have he Would definitely answer them in the evaluation visit. I honestly can say that I’m very happy with my results and my experience with them overall. I believe there is no better hands that can do such an amazing job when contouring your body
About Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740239292
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagrasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrasso works at
Dr. Lagrasso speaks French.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrasso.
