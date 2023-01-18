Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Lahrmann's Office Locations
Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St Ste 202, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 673-3356Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lahrmann took extra time to explain everything about my condition. He was patient and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1851770861
Education & Certifications
- Hartford HealthCare/University of Connecticut
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- St. John Ascension
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lahrmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahrmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahrmann.
