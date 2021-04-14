See All General Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (88)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Lake works at Valley Colorectal Surgeons in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Colorectal Surgeons
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 505, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 387-8725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lake?

    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr Lake is a very fine and caring doctor. He goes thru history, medications, and past procedures before asking about my problem. He makes me feel comfortable so I am not afraid to ask any questions. I trust him and since he found polops , he has said he can perform a colonoscopy to check further.
    A Trusted and Caring Doctor — Apr 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lake to family and friends

    Dr. Lake's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lake

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326006024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lake works at Valley Colorectal Surgeons in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lake’s profile.

    Dr. Lake has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.