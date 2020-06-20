Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakin's Office Locations
- 1 642 Broad St Ste 4, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 831-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lakin for quite a few issues...he was thorough and always had my best interest in mind. He saved both my hand and finger on two separate occasions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265474852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.
