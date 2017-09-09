Dr. Jeffrey Lamont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lamont, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lamont, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Lamont's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Urology2000 Washington St Ste 443, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 527-1716
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Caring, clear and supportive.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Boston University Med Center
- Boston University Affil Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Lamont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamont has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamont.
