Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Landau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Jeffrey H. Landau MD PA1105 Central Expy N Ste 350, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-4200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 747-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landau provided excellent compassionate care and long term relief of the problem I was having.
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landau speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.