Dr. Jeffrey Lander, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lander, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Cosmetic Dermatology of Orange County, Anaheim Hills500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 210, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 974-3272
Cosmetic Dermatology of Orange County, Huntington Beach17822 Beach Blvd Ste 452, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-5851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were very favorably impressed with Dr. Lander in every way during our visit today. His professional demeanor, interests in our concerns, answers given to our numerous questions were all most satisfying. He effectively removed a basal cell carcinoma from my husband’s forehead from start to finish. We have complete confidence and faith in Dr. Lander, and feel fortunate and blessed that he performed the needed surgery.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lander, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174566046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lander has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
