Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Landers works at
Locations
The UW-Valley Medical Center Weight Loss Surgery Clinic4011 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3456Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landers performed my gastric bypass surgery in September of 2020. By all measures, it was a complete success. He and his staff are the most professional and compassionate people anyone could hope for when seeking medical assistance. I strongly recommend his practice if you are either exploring and committed to having a bariatric procedure or surgery!
About Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477501104
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landers has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.
