Dr. Landesberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Landesberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Landesberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Landesberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Landesberg works at
Dr. Landesberg's Office Locations
-
1
Issaquah Highlands1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 391-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landesberg?
About Dr. Jeffrey Landesberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407920572
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landesberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landesberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landesberg works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Landesberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landesberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landesberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landesberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.