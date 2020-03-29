Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapeyrolerie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Marymount Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
Dr. Lapeyrolerie's Office Locations
Cleveland Urology Associates20050 Harvard Ave Ste 102, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (440) 891-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- South Pointe Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my name is Robert carpenter Dr Lapeyrolerie did my surgery a few weeks ago everything went very well and His staff everyone was very caring and very kind to me and they made sure I had no pain at all . thank you Dr lapeyrolerie and thank you to your staff and your surgery team .!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952372260
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapeyrolerie accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapeyrolerie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapeyrolerie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapeyrolerie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapeyrolerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapeyrolerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.