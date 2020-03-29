Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Marymount Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at Cleveland Urology Associates in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.