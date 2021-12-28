See All Plastic Surgeons in Madison, WI
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITAL & CLINICS in Madison, WI with other offices in Monona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital
    600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 263-0572
  2. 2
    UW Health
    20 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 287-2600
  3. 3
    Meriter Monona
    6408 Copps Ave, Monona, WI 53716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 417-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unitypoint Health Meriter
  • UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144266479
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Wisconsin-Reconstructive Microsurgery
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics-Integrated Plastic Surgery
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.