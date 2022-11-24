Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Northwest Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Larson's Office Locations
-
1
Coeur D Alene Spine and Brain Professional Limited Liability Company3320 N Grand Mill Ln, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 765-9100
-
2
Riversedge Orthopedics3318 N Grand Mill Ln, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 765-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Northwest Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Exceptional ! Staff are responsive when called, they are helpful, knowledgeable, and caring. Dr. Larson listens, communicates well, and is an amazing surgeon. I referred a friend to Dr. Larson, they had the best experience, too. ( Note: we both had spine surgeries )
About Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649353947
Education & Certifications
- University Cinncinnati Mayfield Neurolog Inst
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.