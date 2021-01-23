See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Flowood, MS
Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (45)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Delta Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Laseter works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Nicole Moore, NP
Nicole Moore, NP
5.0 (53)
View Profile
Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD
Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD
4.9 (70)
View Profile
Raven Miller
Raven Miller
4.9 (60)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Rx Pharmacy 024
    2470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 664-1213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delta Regional Medical Center
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laseter?

    Jan 23, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Lassiter for three years now. He is always ready to listen, kind and caring.He is wonderful. I am 86 years old, have inoperable advanced spinal stenosis, with attending severely painful issues. Dr. Lassiter has been able to give me relief by injections, giving me the option to have a productive life a bit longer.
    Mary Jo Hardwick — Jan 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laseter to family and friends

    Dr. Laseter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laseter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710095880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Health System Inc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laseter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laseter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laseter works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Laseter’s profile.

    Dr. Laseter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laseter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Laseter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laseter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laseter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laseter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.