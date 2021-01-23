Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laseter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Delta Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Rx Pharmacy 0242470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 664-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Regional Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lassiter for three years now. He is always ready to listen, kind and caring.He is wonderful. I am 86 years old, have inoperable advanced spinal stenosis, with attending severely painful issues. Dr. Lassiter has been able to give me relief by injections, giving me the option to have a productive life a bit longer.
About Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
- University of Mississippi
