Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Lauber works at Advanced Skin Treatment Center in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Skin Treatment Center
    320 Superior Ave Ste 395, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467626499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lauber works at Advanced Skin Treatment Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lauber’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

