Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Advanced Skin Treatment Center320 Superior Ave Ste 395, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I’ve been going to Dr. Lauber for many years now, in fact I just saw him today for my annual skin check. Prior to Dr. Lauber I had spent $1000’s of dollars on acne treatments, both Rx and over the counter. I tried every med, topical and oral, with a -cycline at the end, nothing worked for my adult acne. I was hesitant about Accutane because like everyone else I thought negatively of it and was scared. I talked to Dr. Lauber about my fears, he started me on the lowest dose, and dispelled any additional worries I had. I took the medication as directed, called him when I had questions, and years later I am free of cystic acne. I’m also someone that worries about every freckle and strange spot on my skin. Dr. Lauber throughly checks my spots, freckles, and skin imperfections, but more importantly he gives me piece of mind that everything I am concerned about is normal. He has great chat & will tell you what you need to hear, good or bad. He’s a straight forward doctor. Highly recommend.
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Dr. Lauber accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauber speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.