Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Laurence works at Center for Blood Disorders in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laurence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Blood Disorders
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720175805
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
