Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Laurence works at
Dr. Laurence's Office Locations
Center for Blood Disorders520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Everyone is so caring
About Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1720175805
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Laurence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurence.
