Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.
Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc25301 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44117 Directions (216) 261-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
The Best doctor I have
About Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Ohio St University
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Columbia College, Columbia University
- Internal Medicine
