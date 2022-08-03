Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lautman works at Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.