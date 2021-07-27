Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lawhon, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lawhon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.



Dr. Lawhon works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas McMinnville General Surgery in McMinnville, TN with other offices in Jamestown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.