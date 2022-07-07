Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Lawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lawson's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Arthritis Clinic3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 400, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (724) 224-4448Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawson?
I would highly recommend Dr.Lawson to anyone looking for a specialist. I have been his patient for over a decade.. He is outstanding and the staff is awesome!!!!! Thank you Dr.Lawson for taking GOOD care of me!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1790869147
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Med Ctr
- U Tenn Med Ctr
- Memphis City Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.