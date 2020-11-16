Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Layne works at Turtel Shapiro Scavron & Bendit Llp in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.