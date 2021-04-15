Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Leavy works at
Dr. Leavy's Office Locations
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
The Heart House525 State St Ste 3, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions
The Heart House1051 W Sherman Ave Bldg 3, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for 25 years and he saved my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548211493
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavy accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.