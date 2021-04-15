Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Leavy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Leavy works at The Heart House in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.