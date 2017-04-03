Dr. Le Benger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Le Benger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Le Benger's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le Benger?
Dr J. LeBenger is the most thorough, professional and caring Doctor. The absolute best.
About Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962404558
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le Benger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le Benger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le Benger works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Le Benger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Benger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Benger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Benger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.