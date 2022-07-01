Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lederman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lederman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Lederman works at Irving D Strouse MD PA in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.