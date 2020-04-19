Dr. Jeffrey Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lee, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
JL Plastic Surgery170 Commonwealth Ave Ste 112, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 340-2822Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I had a breast augmentation with Dr. Lee about a year ago and absolutely love it. He's the most kind and compassionate surgeon you will ever meet and I felt comfortable with him from start to finish. Love him, love his staff, love his work!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568584852
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.