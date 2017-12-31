Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lefkovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lefkovitz works at Ohio Digestive Care in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.