Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Leflein works at Allergy & Immunology Associates Of Michigan in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.