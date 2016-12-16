Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Riddle Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Lehrman works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Cheyenne, WY and Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.