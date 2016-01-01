Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Leiss, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.



Dr. Leiss works at Leiss Orthodontics in Exton, PA with other offices in Elverson, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.