Dr. Jeffrey Leiss, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Leiss, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
Dr. Leiss works at
Locations
Exton Office132 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 672-7038
Elverson Office201 Darby Sq, Elverson, PA 19520 Directions (610) 672-7040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Leiss, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639187529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiss accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
593 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiss.
