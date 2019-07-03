Dr. Lessing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lessing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lessing, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lessing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lessing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lessing's Office Locations
-
1
Todt Hill Urologic Group PC78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 112, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-1555MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lessing?
Great doctor Always pleasant Caring
About Dr. Jeffrey Lessing, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1104808997
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lessing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lessing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lessing works at
Dr. Lessing has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.