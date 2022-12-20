Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Levenson's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (512) 730-3056
Levenson Eye Associates3020 Hartley Rd Ste 190, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 292-2020
Levenson Eye Associates Inc.751 Oak St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 292-2020Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levenson is very professional, knowledgeable, and thorough. He takes the time to explain your condition and treatment in simple terms and dia- grams that are easy to understand.
About Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levenson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.