Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Levenson works at St Vincent Mobile Health Outreach in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.