Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD

Neurology
1.8 (97)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.

Dr. Levin works at Central Valley Neurology in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Neurology
    1541 Florida Ave Ste 300, Modesto, CA 95350 (209) 521-0767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Epilepsy
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Epilepsy
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Epilepsy

Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Headache
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Dementia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Schwannoma
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (78)
    Jul 16, 2021
    He's brisk but he's always honest with you and gives it to you straight on why you're getting the medication you're getting. You may not like the answer but getting good medical advice isn't always going to be pleasant to hear. He does say it nicely though and that's why I respect him, it's quickly to the point but not rude.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740290485
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital National Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital Robert Wood Johnson Med School|GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at Central Valley Neurology in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    Dr. Levin has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

