Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Central Valley Neurology1541 Florida Ave Ste 300, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 521-0767
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
He's brisk but he's always honest with you and gives it to you straight on why you're getting the medication you're getting. You may not like the answer but getting good medical advice isn't always going to be pleasant to hear. He does say it nicely though and that's why I respect him, it's quickly to the point but not rude.
About Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740290485
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital National Mc
- Cooper Hospital Robert Wood Johnson Med School|GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.