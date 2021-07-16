Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Levin works at Central Valley Neurology in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.