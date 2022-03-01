Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Strategic Anesthesia Services LLC235 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-6350
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6777
- 3 616 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (423) 274-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is a wonderful doctor! He is very thorough, knowledgeable, and kind. I feel that he truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245225333
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
