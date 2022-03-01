Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Endoscopy Center Of Bristol in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN and Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.