Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine - DDS.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
W Henrietta2024 W Henrietta Rd Ste 5J, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 206-4881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine was great, he explained everything he was going to do and did it well. The one thing I was worried about doing the root canal was pain , I had none and he tested it before he even started. I strongly recommend Dr. Levine and his staff.
About Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS
- Dentistry
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659987402
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine, Department Of Endodontics
- Columbia University College of Dental Medicine - DDS
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
