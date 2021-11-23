Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Levisman's Office Locations
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-2266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The Greatest Doctor in Vegas. The Hosiptal and doctors all were very nice to mom.
About Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Penn State College of Medicine
