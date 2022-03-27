Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.



Dr. Lewis works at Jeffrey W Lewis MD PA in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Biopsy of Breast, Excision of Breast Tumor, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.