Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.

Dr. Lewis works at Jeffrey W Lewis MD PA in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Biopsy of Breast, Excision of Breast Tumor, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey W. Lewis MD
    16400 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 278-5200
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Excision of Breast Tumor
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Biopsy of Breast
Excision of Breast Tumor
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144436510
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska At Kearney
