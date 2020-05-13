Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at UCLA MEDICAL GROUP in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.