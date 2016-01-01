Dr. Jeffrey Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liang, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Liang's Office Locations
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jeffrey Liang, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.