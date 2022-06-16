Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Liebmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liebmann's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebmann?
Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann is a superb, reassuring surgeon. I never for once doubted that I was in the best hands for my eye surgeries that have been ever so successful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033199450
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye Ear Infirm|New York Eye-Ear Infirm
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebmann accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebmann works at
Dr. Liebmann has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.