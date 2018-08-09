Dr. Jeffrey Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lim, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Jeffrey Lim MD Inc.2525 S King St Ste 308, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 941-7766
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lim is an amazing pediatrician. He is so great with kids and answers all of my questions with patience and care. The head nurse is very caring as well. Appointments are easily made and there is never a wait.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
