See All General Surgeons in Howell, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Howell, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Howell, NJ. 

They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2360 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 414-6809
  2. 2
    Center for Vein Restoration | Edison
    102 James St Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 830-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?

    May 27, 2022
    Convenient office and above friendly staff. Dr, Lin was the best kind of doctor you could ask for, he is personable, kind, clearly explained the vein situation in my leg and gave me all of the options and future benefits vs risks. I was completely in the drivers seat for determining the direction I wanted to take to addrress my ailment. Had the procedure and feel like a new person, my only regret is that I waited so long to reach out to Dr. Lin, something I will not be repeating, ever. Thak you Dr. Lin!
    Eric G — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lin to family and friends

    Dr. Lin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255641197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.