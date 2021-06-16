Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-7900
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Anyone who has the opportunity to be seen and treated by Dr. Liu is truly blessed and in the care of a remarkable cardiologist and human being. There are very few doctors who actually care enough to truly listen to you and take their time while doing so. Dr. Liu is genuine, very knowledgeable and extremely personable. You can trust him with your life. It is an honor to be his patient. I highly recommend Dr. Liu!
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
