Dr. Jeffrey Livingston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Vero ENT Associates1325 36th St Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Livingston for over 15 years and he is great. Takes time with me, makes me a priority and has always provided great advice. I highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396744330
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Otolaryngology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, General Surgery
- University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
