Dr. Jeffrey Lobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lobel, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lobel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Lobel works at
Dr. Lobel's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Neurosciences400 Matthew St Ste 101, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobel?
I've had two disc's replaced by Dr Lobel successfully and highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lobel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366465346
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobel works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.