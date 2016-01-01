Dr. Jeffrey Loose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Loose, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Loose, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cigna
- Pathology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942298666
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Thos Jefferson U
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Dr. Loose accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loose using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loose works at
Dr. Loose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.