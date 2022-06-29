Dr. Jeffrey Lowery, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lowery, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lowery, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Locations
Evansville Family Dentistry1220 Washington Ave # A, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 415-3579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowery?
I had to get a tooth pulled and was VERY nervous. Mercedes was very sweet and reassuring. She read the aftercare instructions and was very patient with me. Dr. Lowery explained each step and was comforting me throughout the procedure. Everyone at the front desk was very nice as well. Wonderful visit!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lowery, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
